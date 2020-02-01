Crews respond to fire at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews responded to the Trestles apartments located just off Capital Blvd, near mini city shopping center Saturday morning.

Officials say the blaze broke out at the apartment located in the 2900 block of Red Clay Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital, officials say.

Three apartments were also damaged.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.