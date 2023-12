ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Several agencies battled a large fire at an old packing facility in Moore County on Friday afternoon.

Aberdeen Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out near the area at 326 S. Sycamore St.

(Courtesy: Moore Breaking News)

(Courtesy: Moore Breaking News)

(Courtesy: Moore Breaking News)

Authorities received the report of a structure fire at 2:14 p.m.

No word yet on whether there were any injuries.

Officials said firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.