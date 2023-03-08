Chatham County, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews are beginning to resume the search for a missing swimmer at Jordan Lake.

One of the search boats arrived at the lake just after 6 a.m., and a deputy told CBS 17 that the sheriff is planning to begin searching while the water is calm.

The Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said the swimmer went missing around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roberson previously told CBS 17 that a juvenile and another person were out on two jet skis when one of the jet skis broke down, and when the other person returned with a rope to pull the jet ski to shore, the juvenile was gone.

Search crews found the jet ski Tuesday night, but Roberson said that it may not be where the juvenile went missing because of high winds.

And search crews used drones in their search Tuesday. And Roberson previously said that divers couldn’t go in the water because it was dark.

On Tuesday, crews concentrated the search in the Farrington Pointe area on the western banks of the lake, according to Chatham County spokeswoman Kara Dudley.

Deputies said Wednesday morning that the crews will resume the search around 8 a.m.