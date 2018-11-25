Crews recover two bodies, vehicle from Kerr Lake Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities say two bodies and a car were recovered from Kerr Lake Saturday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a body floating in the lake.

Dozens of police, fire, EMS and rescue crews spent the Saturday after Thanksgiving searching Kerr Lake.

The crews later found two bodies and a car, authorities say.

"Upon doing some legwork we located a vehicle in the water," said Vance County Rescue Chief Doyle Carpunky. "We pulled the vehicle from the water and there was another body in the vehicle."

One of the bodies was inside a white Buick sedan and the other was found floating in the water.

"My condolences go out to whoever it is. It’s a sad situation on a holiday weekend," Carpunky said.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the two victims, who Carpunky said were a man and woman.

Carpunky said they are trying to notify relatives about the identity of the two people before releasing the identification to the public.