FEARRINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Chatham County are searching for a missing swimmer in Jordan Lake Tuesday night.

Officials with Chatham County Fire Station 1 said as of 9:25 p.m. the search was underway in the Chatham County area of the lake.

The search is concentrated in the Farrington Pointe area on the western banks of the lake, according to Chatham County spokeswoman Kara Dudley.

No other information was available.