YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were cleaning up debris from a building after part of it collapsed, forcing the building’s destruction in downtown Youngsville Monday afternoon.

The structural collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Main Street at the historic Griffin’s Restaurant, according to Youngsville fire officials.

The second floor initially collapsed, but the building was “too compromised structurally” to save and all of it had to be torn down, police and fire officials said.

There were no injuries.

There was damage to the adjoining businesses and Main Street will be closed from the train tracks to Cross Street, according to police.

“The Griffin’s Restaurant has a long storied history in our town and has been closed since 2020,” police said in a news release.