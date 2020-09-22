Crews work to put out ‘large structure fire’ in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials in Harnett County have been working to put out what they are describing as a large structure fire.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 10 a.m. for a fire at 212 Bait Rd. in Dunn, which used to be Warren’s Cricket Farm.

No injuries have been reported.

