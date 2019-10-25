Crime-fighting Facebook page helps solve Nash County cold case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot can happen in 15 years.

Things change, people come and go. Life moves on.

For the family of a missing woman in Nash County – there’s always been one moment frozen in time.

In 2004, Deborah Deans vanished.

A Facebook page based out of Rocky Mount recently rekindled the cold case.

On October 20, the page “Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted” posted Deans as a missing person.

The mother of four was last seen after getting into a fight with her roommate.

“I’ve been posting Deborah since probably a year after I started my website,” said the woman who runs Fighting Crime and wants to remain anonymous.

She started the page about seven years ago.

“I found out a lot of people don’t like talking to law enforcement, so for a lot of people they’re just scared.”

She wanted to be the middle man.

The platform now has more than 60,000 likes with hundreds of tips coming in daily.

“Sometimes it’s hard to manage. It’s developed to where I almost need an assistant,” she said.

She said her most recent post about Deans received a very detailed tip.

It said where she was buried and even what she wrapped in.

Kimberly Hancock made her first court appearance on Friday in Nash County court (CBS 17)

“It makes you wonder why after all these years someone finally wanted to come up and say something, but I’m glad they did.”

She sent the tip to detectives. Within five days, they broke ground and found human remains.

They need to be tested for DNA, but detectives say the information they’ve obtained points to them being Deans.

“I can only imagine how her children feel not knowing if she just walked out on them,” she said. “A lot of people that were calling me about it were family members saying she wouldn’t just get up and disappear and leave her four children behind.”

Dean’s former roommate and sister-in-law, 49-year-old Kimberly Hancock, is now charged with her murder.

“I’m glad I’m a part of it, but I also got to give credit to the people who sent the tips and kept it alive.”

It’s one of the many cases she’s helped solve.

Now working closely with law enforcement, she hopes many more are to come.

“A lot of people say the police need to do their jobs, but we area as the citizens are the eyes and ears and without us saying something then we don’t know anything.”

She wants people to be patient when they send in tips and know that all of them do go to law enforcement.

