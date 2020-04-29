Crime is not an ‘essential business,’ Harnett County Sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It can be confusing figuring out what’s considered an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one local sheriff is making it clear that crime isn’t one of them.

Friday night, deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office picked up 46-year-old Gary Long on outstanding misdemeanor larceny charges out of Lee County, where he is accused of stealing three cases of beer from a convenience store.

Long now faces an additional misdemeanor charge of violating the state stay-at-home order.

“Stealing is not an essential business or activity,” said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Coats told CBS17 that to this point deputies have charged three people with violating stay at home orders, and Ann Webb with the ACLU of North Carolina says that’s concerning.

“The goal of enforcing these stay at home orders should always be to protect public health,” said Webb. “Enforcement of the Emergency Orders shouldn’t lead to arrests or emergency charges unless it’s a last resort.”

Under North Carolina law, violations of the stay-at-home order are considered Class II misdemeanors and can include fines and even time in jail.

“Black communities, and other communities of color, are really concerned that enforcement of these orders may be racially biased or further weaken the relationship between those communities and the police,” said Webb.

“We will continue to charge offenders that meet the criminal criteria with this executive order violation until the order is lifted,” said Coats.

More headlines from CBS17.com: