RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What’s better than a good time that ends up benefiting great work in the Triangle community?

Organizers of the annual ‘Cuegrass Festival are back at it, bringing the classic combination of southern barbecue, beer and bluegrass tunes to Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. The festival is set for 12-6 p.m. on April 16.

All proceeds from food and drink sales from ‘Cuegrass will go to improve the lives of kids in need in Wake County.

The majority of the funds will go to SAFEchildTwo other benefiting organizations will be BackPack Buddies, a Raleigh-based food shuttle designed to provide children experiencing food insecurity with nutritious, kid-friendly, pre-packed meals for the weekend and local BSA Scout Troop 325.

This will mark the 12th year of the ‘Cuegrass Festival which got its start in 2008. Regular attendees are happy to see it return after two years of going without it due to the pandemic.

The event was previously held at The Pit in the Warehouse District, but organizers said it has grown so much with all the people, pig cookers, bands and vendors that it will be making the move to Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh to accommodate it all. The footprint will span between Hargett and Martin streets.

Mainstage schedule and food/beer lineup

Eight bluegrass bands will be playing at the festival, including Big Daddy Love, Hank & Pattie Duo, Jeanne Jolly and Old Habits on the main stage. Four others will play on a stage in front of the Raleigh Times Bar.

Photo courtesy Samantha Hatem.

The good-smelling barbecue will be pit-cooked and authentic, whole-hog style. The pigs being cooked by The Pit for the event are sourced from farms where free-range farming practices are used.

Beyond the delicious barbecue, the event will also include a silent auction and kid’s zone.

Can’t forget about the suds, either. The festival will have a selection of some favorite local and regional beers on tap from its beer sponsor RH Barringer, including Wicked Weed, White Street, Bold Rock, Sycamore and Appalachian Mountain.

All sales from beer and food go to local nonprofits to help kids in Wake County. These vendor tents will be lining Fayetteville Street for the length of the festival.

Main Stage Schedule:

Noon-1 p.m. – Hank & Pattie

1:30-2:30 p.m. – Old Habits

3-4 p.m. – Jeanne Jolly

4:30-6 p.m. – Big Daddy Love

Beer & Banjos Stage Schedule:

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – The Loblollies

1-1:30 p.m. – Reed Stutz

2:30-3 p.m. – Jarrett Raymond

4-4:30 p.m. – The Carolina Songbirds

For more information on ‘Cuegrass Festival, go to www.Cuegrass.com.