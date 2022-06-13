FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees this week.

This is happening at the Fayetteville location at 4704 Corporation Drive. Fees will be waived starting June 13 and go through June 18.

“Animal Services periodically will request to waive adoptions fees from the County Manager for a variety of reasons,” said Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “We had remarkable success in May when we waived adoption fees ahead of the first phase of a state mandated floor resurfacing project.”

Officials said the resurfacing project is continuing and will impact their housing capacity.

As the resurfacing project continues, we will again temporarily lose a significant amount of housing capacity. We are also full of cats and kittens this time of year,” Smith added. “We are hoping to adopt out as many pets as possible to loving homes to prevent having to potentially euthanize animals for lack of space.”

Officials said all pets that are adopted will be “vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. “

The shelter adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

