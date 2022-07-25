FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Department of Health is taking appointments for monkeypox vaccinations.

Officials said because of the “very limited supply, vaccinations in North Carolina are currently only offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox.”

Those who are eligible meet one of the following criteria, according to officials:

People who have been in close physical contact in the last 14 days with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

People who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox, or

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who report any of the following in the last 90 days: Having multiple or anonymous sex partners Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection Receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis



The vaccines are free, officials said in a release.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is rare and can have symptoms similar to smallpox symptoms, which can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

To schedule an appointment, call the Cumberland County Health Department at: 910-433-3600.