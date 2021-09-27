1 arrested, 1 on the run after Fayetteville police officers shot at by suspects running from traffic stop

Driver who fled from a traffic stop on Sept. 27, 2021 in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police officers were shot at as two people ran from a traffic stop Monday afternoon, the department said in a news release.

Detectives with the police department’s gang unit conducted the traffic stop just after 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cliffdale and Rim roads. Police said the reason was equipment violations.

Both the driver and the passenger ran from the vehicle. One of the suspects shot toward officers, the release said.

No officers were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported, police said.

The passenger who ran has since been apprehended. Police are in the area looking for the driver, the release said.

They released the following images of the driver that were obtained from surrounding residences.

Driver who fled from a traffic stop on Sept. 27, 2021 in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Driver who fled from a traffic stop on Sept. 27, 2021 in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Driver who fled from a traffic stop on Sept. 27, 2021 in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Driver who fled from a traffic stop on Sept. 27, 2021 in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Z. Hendrick at 910-580-8338 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.