1 arrested, 1 on the run in connection with murder of Virginia man in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested one man and are searching for the other in connection with the murder of a Virginia man that occurred on Feb. 9, police announced Friday.

Juan Maddox and Myshon Jackson (Fayetteville Police Department)

Juan Maddox, 20, of Fayetteville, and Myshon Jackson, 20, of Broadway, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Omar White.

Police said around 11:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting along the 4800-block of Alamance Road.

Upon arrival, police located White who they said had been shot “multiple times” in a parking lot near a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Maddox was arrested on Feb. 12 but his arrest was not made public until today. Jackson is on the run and detectives are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Maddox is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).