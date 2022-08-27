FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested Saturday after six people were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in Fayetteville, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road. According to police, the driver fled the scene and six people were taken to the hospital.

Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, was identified and arrested, police said Saturday afternoon. He is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation.

Hayes is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.