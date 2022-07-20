FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight that began inside a Fayetteville gym quickly escalated to two duking it out with guns outside in a parking lot that sent one person to the hospital, police said.

Fayetteville police responded to the 1900 block of Skibo Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one man hiding under a car with a rifle who had been shot in the hand.

Police said there were at least two shooters involved in the altercation, with multiple shots fired, with another having a handgun.









(Ray Duffy, Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

At least three cars in the parking lot were hit with gunfire, officers said, who found at least nine shell casings at the scene.

Police said upon initial investigation the two people with guns know each other, however, their identities have not yet been released publicly.

At this time one man has been transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries and another has been arrested.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.