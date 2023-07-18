Officers investigating a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Center Street. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly shooting in Fayetteville on Monday, according to police.

CBS 17 previously reported Fayetteville police officers were investigating a suspicious death that happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Center Street. Police later revealed the suspicious death was being investigated as a homicide.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened during an attempted armed robbery along the 300 block of Dallas Street.

During the shooting, Alvie Chavis Jr., 52, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and died from his injury along the 2000 block of Center Street.

Police arrested Andre Lewis, 44. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.