HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the two men wanted in a Hope Mills teen girl’s murder has been arrested, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday night.

Jocephus Jones III was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Jefferson, 18. Officers said Jefferson was killed in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive on April 17.

Jefferson was one of two people shot that night, police also said. But no information has been provided on the second person injured.

Additionally, Jones was one of two people wanted for murder in the case.

Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw remains wanted, for not only first-degree murder, but attempted first-degree murde and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

Jones III is set to appear in the Cumberland County Detention Center on Wednesday.