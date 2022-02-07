1 arrested in SC, 2nd suspect sought in January murder of man in Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in South Carolina and extradited back to Fayetteville for the Jan. 4 murder of a man inside the boutique he managed, police announced Monday.

Rasheem Lopez Grant, 28, was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 14 then extradited back to Fayetteville on Friday. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony conspiracy.

According to police, Grant was one of two suspects in the murder of Eddie Saez. On Jan. 4, police responded to a shooting report just after 3:05 p.m. at the Southern City Swag Boutique located at 4621 Yadkin Road. Police said they arrived to find Saez shot. He died at the scene.

“The store and my dad’s life was not the only thing robbed that day. I want them to know that. I want them to know all things they took from his seven kids, his mom, his cousins. I want them to know what they did to us,” said his 17-year-old daughter, Destiny Saez.

Saez was looking forward to getting married in September and looking forward to celebrating Destiny’s 18th birthday in a couple of days.

Second suspect in the murder of Eddie Saez. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Suspect vehicle involved in the murder of Eddie Saez. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, as well as an Infinity SUV. Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective J. Olsen at 910-709-1958 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.