FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday and has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion at a Fayetteville apartment complex, police said.

The incident was reported on August 21 at a home along Duggins Way, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

A man outside called police after spotting a suspect force his way into an apartment unit, police said.

“When the witness attempted to stop the offender, the offender locked the door. The witness then heard the resident of the home screaming,” the news release said.

The witness then called 911 for help.

When police arrived, they heard screams for help from inside the unit. Officers then forced their way into the home.

Once inside, police found the suspect and arrested him.

“The investigation revealed the offender sexually assaulted the victim while inside the residence,” police said.

A mugshot of the suspect released Tuesday showed several deep scratches on the man’s face.

Antonio Ross, 42, was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, second-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female.

Ross is held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.