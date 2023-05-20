FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was burned and two people were displaced on a house fire Friday night, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 9:40 p.m., fire crews said they were called to the 700 block of Edgehill Road near Richwood Court in reference to a car and a house on fire.

When they arrived, they said the car fire was fully involved and the home had significant fire involvement.

The fire was quickly controlled, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said one resident was treated for minor burns.

They said that resident and another resident were displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist.

Investigators said the fire left the residents with about $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.