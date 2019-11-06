1 captured, 2 still sought in deadly Halloween shooting in Fayetteville, police say

(left to right) Dequan Donaldson, Derrick Bridges and Dwight Dewey Bristol Bridges is now in custody, but police are still looking for Bristol and Donaldson, they said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Tuesday evening that one of three suspects in a deadly Halloween shooting in Fayetteville has been apprehended.

Fayetteville police said Monday they were seeking three murder suspects in the shooting.

Officers responded to the 500 block of School Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, which was Halloween. A person had called 911 and said another person had been shot, the release said.

The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Deaundre Williamson-Servin, died at the scene. His address was also along the 500 block of School Street.

All suspects are “considered armed and dangerous” and face first-degree murder charges, police said in a news release.

Derrick Bridges, 36, of Fayetteville was taken into custody without incident on Monday along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road, police said.

Dwight Dewey Bristol, 29, and Dequan Donaldson, 25, are still wanted in the shooting, police said.

Bridges was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

