FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash early Saturday morning, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

At about 6:08 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3700 block of Rosehill Road in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said two vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash.

One person died and another is in critical condition, according to the police department.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said all lanes of Rosehill Road are currently closed from Rutledge Drive to Tamarack Drive.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

Police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.