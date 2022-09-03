FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a three-car crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce roads, which is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.

The driver of one car was taken to an area hospital, where that person later died.

A passenger from another car was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers of the other cars involved stayed at the scene after the wreck.

Police said the crash is under investigation.