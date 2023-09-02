FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was wounded in a shooting along a dead-end street near Fayetteville Saturday night, deputies said.

The shooting was reported just after 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Indian Drive, which is east of Fayetteville just off Clinton Road and east of Plymouth Street, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a “preliminary investigation” revealed two adults were shot with one taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said the other person who was shot died at the scene, which is just across the street from Macedonia Holiness Church.

A photo from the scene from deputies showed the road was closed with crime scene tape up.

The name of the person who died will not be released until relatives are notified. No other information was released Saturday night.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).