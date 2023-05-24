FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue in Fayetteville at 8:15 a.m. regarding a shooting.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene saw several police cars near a residence.

Several police cars on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Police said one person is dead inside the residence and another person was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.