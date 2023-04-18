Investigators on scene of a homicide at the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

HOPE MILLS, N.C. 9WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Hope Mills late Monday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday at 11:59 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive in Hope Mills.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two people were shot. Deputies said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other person was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not release their identities and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.