1 dead, 1 injured in Spring Lake business shooting, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot to death inside a Spring Lake business and another was injured on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1100-block of N. Bragg Boulevard at the Southwinds Plaza around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday.
Once at the scene, police found a man inside a business “suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.” Members of the Spring Lake Fire Department were on the scene administering CPR, police said.
EMS then arrived at the business and pronounced the man dead. He has been identified as Herbert Goodson, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina.
Another man, Deshawn Jones, 20, of Fort Bragg, was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Spring Lake detectives are currently investigating the homicide and attempting to identify the suspect(s) responsible for Goodson’s murder.
Detectives are looking at the motive as being robbery. Spring Lake police are requesting the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information regarding the victim’s murder to contact Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
