1 dead, 1 remains in hospital following overnight Fayetteville homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One adult is dead following a gun shot wound they did not recover from overnight at the hospital after a double shooting in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to the shooting at the Island Flava Restaurant and Lounge at 2000 Owen Drive.

Upon arrival, officers determined two adults had been shot and taken to the hospital, one by EMS and the other by a personal vehicle. The suspect also fled the scene, all confirmed by a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

One of the victims has already been pronounced dead at the hospital from their injuries, and the other’s condition is currently unknown at this time.

Additionally, police said the identities of the victims are currently being withheld at this time.

The scene remains under investigation and a portion of Owen Drive is closed at this time.