FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police.

This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road.

Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers said they found two victims and one died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police are not releasing the two victims’ identities until their families are notified.

Officers are investigating the cause and what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything, call contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).