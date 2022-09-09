FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

After the shooting, two men were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, the news release said.

The other man was listed in serious condition Friday night, deputies said.

“This shooting was not a random incident, as all parties involved are known to one another,” deputies said in a news release.

The homicide unit is investigating the shooting, the news release said.

Officials said anyone with information should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide

Unit at (910) 321-6592 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).