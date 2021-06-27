1 dead, 1 taken to hospital following shooting in front of house, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Fayetteville, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6:15 a.m. in the 500 block of School Street.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed a man was shot multiple times in front of a house on School Street. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Shortly after, police said there was a report another shooting along the 300 block of Browns Lane. It was determined that the man at this location was shot during the incident along School Street, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.