FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One driver is dead and another is injured after a head-on collision in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday night.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a two-car wreck at the intersection of Braddy and Stoney Point Road at 8:20 p.m. and discovered a head-on collision, officers said.

One driver was pronounced dead on-scene and the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have any details on how the crash occurred at this time and it remains an active scene as of 9:40 p.m.