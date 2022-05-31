FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting early Monday morning in Fayetteville began at a hookah lounge and continued to two other locations, police confirmed Tuesday evening.

Police were sent to the Airborne Hookah Lounge in the 5000 block of Raeford Rd. at 2:13 a.m., a Tuesday press release said. On arrival, officers found a female with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, Fayetteville police said.

While investigating the scene at the hookah lounge, police said officers were notified of two more individuals shot. One was shot in a vehicle on Raeford Rd. and the other was reported to be at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

Fayetteville police confirmed these two additional victims were also related to the shooting at the Airborne Hookah Lounge. Detectives have also established that there was a disturbance outside of the lounge before the shootings took place.

One male victim, identified by police as 22-year-old Antwain Maurice Hoskins of Fayetteville, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

A second victim remains in stable condition at the hospital, while the third victim was treated and released from the hospital, police said. Their identities are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident and ask that any witnesses, or anyone with photographs or videos from the scene to please contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers page and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.