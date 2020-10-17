1 dead, 2 injured in shooting during disturbance at Fayetteville gathering, police say

The scene of the shooting Friday night in Fayetteville in the 300 block of Gillespie Street. Photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Fayetteville Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Gillespie Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release said.

While police were at the scene, two other victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital, police said. Those two people suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

“The preliminary investigation revealed there was a gathering at a residence that resulted in a disturbance. During the disturbance, a suspect began shooting,” the police news release said.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Vernon at (910)729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

