1 dead, 2 seriously injured after car crashes, flips in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to officials, Fayetteville police officers were dispatched to a crash in the area of Rosehill Road near Durwood Drive just before 1 a.m.

When officers got to the crash site they found a car flipped over with multiple people inside. One of the two passengers was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and the other passenger were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The identities of those involved are currently being withheld, police said.

Rosehill Road between Durwood Drive and Shaw Mill Road was shut down for the police investigation.

Police did not say if the driver will face any charges in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.