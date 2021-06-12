1 dead, 2 seriously injured in fiery Fayetteville crash; Cliffdale Road closed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash killed one person and shut down a road in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 7:46 p.m. along Cliffdale Road between Regency Drive and Bunce Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The wreck happened as a Chevrolet Impala was traveling outbound on Cliffdale Road and went left of center into oncoming traffic, police said.

The Chevrolet collided with a Cadillac SRX that was traveling inbound on Cliffdale Road, the news release said.

“The Chevrolet Impala caught fire upon collision and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in the news release.

Two occupants of the Cadillac SRX were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Cliffdale Road is closed between Regency Drive and Bunce Road with traffic is detoured down Bunce Road, according to police.

The identity of the person who died will not be released until relatives are first contacted.