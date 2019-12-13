1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Hope Mills crash

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol say one man is dead and three others were hospitalized following a crash in Cumberland County on Friday.

Troopers say Freddy Rey, 34, died on the scene of the crash which happened on Camden Road around 10:30 a.m.

Two passengers in the vehicle with Rey and a person from another car involved in the crash were hospitalized with serious injuries. There is no word on the current condition of the injured.

Investigators say Rey was driving northbound when he crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.

