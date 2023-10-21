FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday night that four people were shot — with one victim later dying at a hospital.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Slater Avenue, which is near Fayetteville State University, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” notification from Shot Spotter and multiple 911 calls for reports of a shooting in that area, which is near the Smith Recreation Center, the Dennis Smith Jr. Basketball Court and less than a block from Fayetteville State University.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were notified by Emergency Medical Service Personnel that four people had been taken to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the four victims died at the hospital. His identification is being withheld until his family has been notified. The other three victims were stable later Saturday night.

Police told CBS 17 late Saturday night that they did not believe the shooting was linked in any way to Fayetteville State University.

This is an active investigation, police said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.