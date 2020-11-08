1 dead after 2 injured in shootings in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died after two people were wounded in shootings in different areas of Cumberland County Saturday night, officials said.

One person was shot during an incident along Cumberland Road south of Fayetteville near Hope Mills Road, according to Cumberland County authorities. The condition of the victim in that shooting is not known.

The second shooting happened along Jackson Street just south of Hope Mills, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

One person died in the second shooting, which took place in a neighborhood just off South Main Street, officials said.

It is not known if the shootings are connected.

No other information was released in the shootings. Officials said homicide detectives were investigating the shooting on Jackson Street.