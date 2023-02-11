FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died when a car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an accident occurred involving a single vehicle that left the roadway and collided into the Special Operations Museum,” a news release from Fayetteville police said.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

CBS 17 file photo

The person who died was the driver of the car, police said. There were no other injuries.

Bragg Boulevard has since been closed in both directions, Lt. Lori Holloway with Fayetteville police told CBS 17.

Photos from the scene showed a white SUV that hit a wall of the museum on the side closest to Bragg Boulevard, causing major damage to the vehicle.

The museum closed at 4 p.m. Saturday.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash or who died.