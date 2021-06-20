1 dead after car crashes into metal billboard sign, catches fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– One person is dead after a car left the road, crashed and caught fire, Fayetteville police said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday on Bragg Boulevard near Johnson Street.

According to police, the car was traveling on Bragg Boulevard when it left the road, crashed into a large metal billboard sign and then caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and the events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The driver in the crash has not been identified.

If you have information regarding this crash, you are asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.