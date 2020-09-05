1 dead after car crashes into utility pole, then another car in Fayetteville, police say

The crash scene that has closed inbound Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville Saturday. Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police reported a second deadly crash in less than 24 hours — this time involving two cars.

A crash Friday night involved a motorcyclist who died in a wreck along Raeford Road, police said.

Another deadly wreck was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday along Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The crash has closed inbound lanes of Cliffdale Road from Winward Cove to South Reilly Road.

Police said the wreck happened as a car left Cliffdale Road, hit a utility pole and then collided with another car.

A male was ejected from the car that hit the pole and died at the scene, police said.

The identity of the person who died is being withheld until relatives can be contacted.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

