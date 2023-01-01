FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found in a pond in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day.

The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.

The initial report was about a vehicle in a body of water. Police later confirmed a car was found in a pond along Galatia Church Road, which is near the Cumberland/Hoke county line.

Galatia Church Road at Stoney Point Road was closed as of 4:20 p.m., according to police.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating the incident.

No other information was released by police.

Police said anyone with information regarding the incident should call Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).