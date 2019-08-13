1 dead after car runs down a ravine in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say one person is dead following a crash along Highway 87 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a crash along Highway 87 at Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway between Gillespie Street and Robeson Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle ran off the roadway and down a ravine.

The driver, police say, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Highway 87 towards Ramsey Street is currently closed between Gillespie Street and Robeson Street. Motorists are encouraged to take the Eastern Blvd. exit as an alternate route. The roadway is expected to be closed throughout the evening commute.

CBS 17 has a crew on-scene finding out more details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now