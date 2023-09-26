FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday shortly before 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call for a person shot in the 2200 block of Ladyslipper Drive in Fayetteville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a man was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. The sheriff’s office said his identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

No other information was available.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.