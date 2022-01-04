1 dead after daytime shooting inside Fayetteville business, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said a man was shot and killed in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported as a shooting just after 3:05 p.m. at Southern City Swag Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Rd., according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot inside the business, the news release said.

The man died at the scene, which appears to be a clothing store.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting which happened near the intersection of U.S. 401 and All American Freeway.

The victim’s name will be released after his relatives are contacted, police said.

The news release said anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).