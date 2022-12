FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person has died at an apartment fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters.

This happened at the Branson Creek Commons apartments in Fayetteville.

Officials said the fire happened in one unit and eight units are impacted by it.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.