FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night, according to police.

Police said this happened after 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Treetop Drive in Fayetteville.

Officers found the victim outside an apartment building after responding to “reports of gunshots,” according to officials.

Officers said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).