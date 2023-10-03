FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a suspect shot the victim multiple times and stole his car early Tuesday morning, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

At 12:36 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of B Street for a reported shooting. After arriving, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said his identification is being withheld until family members are notified.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim drove to the area of B Street. An unknown suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and demanded his keys at gunpoint.

Police said the unknown suspect shot the victim several times and fled the scene in the victim’s white Dodge Challenger Hell Cat with a black hood. Police believe another possible victim was inside of the vehicle during the carjacking.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.